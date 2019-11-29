|
Optimus Prime Float: Returns to America?s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit
TCF Bank made sure that Optimus Prime returned
to America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit yesterday, with WDIV capturing the moment. Check out the clip below and then sound off on the 2005 boards!
