xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,267

xueyue2 TFCon sale (can meet on Sunday) All price are in CAD, can meet on TFCon site on Sunday (maybe sometime after 12 pm). Anyone need to see the pictures just pm me.



1) Generation IDW Titan class Metroplex MISB $200



2) combiner wars G2 menasor $80

The box is crushed in one corner, I just opened the box and checked content, didn't transform.



3) 2013 Platinum Edition PREDAKING G1 Set MISB, $90



4) combiner wars Unite Warriors - UW-07 - Bruticus, $140. MIB. transformed once and put back in box.



sell/trade/wanted thread

feedback



__________________