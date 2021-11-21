Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers voice actor Alan Oppenheimer to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is pleased to announce Alan Oppenheimer the voices of Warpath, Beachcomber, Breakdown, and Seaspray in Transformers Generation 1 will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. He is also well known as the voice of Skeletor, Man-At-Arms, and Mer-Man from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Alan will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Alan Oppenheimer is presented by <a href="http://www.thechosenprime.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">The Chosen &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers voice actor Alan Oppenheimer to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



