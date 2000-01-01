Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:23 AM   #1
Poflymn
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 309
You thought Platinum prices were bad...
So...we all complain about Platinum series pricing...looks like we have a new winner...

Transformers The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet

Only a mere $129.99 at TRU.ca!
Old Today, 09:15 AM   #2
Tekkamanraiden
G1 Original
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: London, ON
Posts: 3,826
Re: You thought Platinum prices were bad...
Wasn't that last one they had $50 - $60? Looks like it's $79.99 on the US TRU so that's a little over 60% mark up. Wow that's a bit crazy.
