Today, 08:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Deluxe G2 Shadowstrip & Crasher Out In New Zealan


Out of nowhere we have an unexpected reveal to share with you. Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member python5003 we can share for you our first images of the new*Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Deluxe G2 Shadowstrip*and Crasher. Both figures were found at a Kmart store in New Zealand. Shadowtrip is an elegant black and gold redeco of the Legacy Dragtrip mold inspired by the unreleased G2 Dragstrip colors. We have a nice in-hand gallery of the packaging, robot mode, alt mode, instructions and even comparison shots next to the Legacy mold and even his combiner mode as Menasor’s &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Deluxe G2 Shadowstrip & Crasher Out In New Zealand – First In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
