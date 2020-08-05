|
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Airwave And Voyager Allicon And Megatron New Stock Imag
Via friend site and sponsor*Dorkside Toys
*we have a load of new stock images of the new Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Airwave and Voyager Allicon and Megatron. We have some nice shots of each toy showing off their robot and alt modes, weapons, posability and some of the Cybertronian maps included with them. Check the images after the break and then join to the discussion on the 2005 Boards!
