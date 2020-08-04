In the latest installment of The Barbers Shop, IDW Publishing Editor-in-Chief and Author John Barber discusses the creative team working on and ideas built into the My Little Pony / Transformers series. Creator credits
: James Asmus (Author), Ian Flynn (Author), Tony Fleecs (Artist, Cover Artist), Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Luis Antonio Delgado (Colorist) Play the clip below, stay tuned for future episodes then sound off on the 2005 boards! When Queen Chrysalis casts a spell looking for more changelings, she accidentally interferes with a malfunctioning Spacebridge! What’s this mean for our favorite fillies? There » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: Issue #1 Featured in The Barbers Shop
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca