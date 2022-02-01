Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:18 PM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,192
Netflix BB -> still people looking?
Now that the WorldsCollide set has come & gone, as well as Origins BB still floating around

How many people are still actively seeking the Netflix wave 2 deluxe Bumblebee?

Is it a past fad now? I know many people decried it for ER CJ mold's partsforming, and the strange clear plastic tolerance thing around his collarbone

WC set gave us all a bright, playable BB that doesn't have the collarbone tolerance issue, Origins gave us the "cybertronian" version and BB's actual peashooter

How many are still hung up on missing out on the Volkswagen?
Today, 08:38 PM
Northerncrowe
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Canada
Posts: 74
Re: Netflix BB -> still people looking?
I was disappointed to miss it and I really don't like origins BB.
But I take comfort in knowing a better version is probably being designed and will be widely released.
