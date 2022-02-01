evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,192

Netflix BB -> still people looking? Now that the WorldsCollide set has come & gone, as well as Origins BB still floating around



How many people are still actively seeking the Netflix wave 2 deluxe Bumblebee?



Is it a past fad now? I know many people decried it for ER CJ mold's partsforming, and the strange clear plastic tolerance thing around his collarbone



WC set gave us all a bright, playable BB that doesn't have the collarbone tolerance issue, Origins gave us the "cybertronian" version and BB's actual peashooter



How many are still hung up on missing out on the Volkswagen?

