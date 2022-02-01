|
Netflix BB -> still people looking?
Now that the WorldsCollide set has come & gone, as well as Origins BB still floating around
How many people are still actively seeking the Netflix wave 2 deluxe Bumblebee?
Is it a past fad now? I know many people decried it for ER CJ mold's partsforming, and the strange clear plastic tolerance thing around his collarbone
WC set gave us all a bright, playable BB that doesn't have the collarbone tolerance issue, Origins gave us the "cybertronian" version and BB's actual peashooter
How many are still hung up on missing out on the Volkswagen?