Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Next ER wave release date pushed back on some figures
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 10:15 PM
#
1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 104
Next ER wave release date pushed back on some figures
amazon pushed the release date to august on the following preorder figures:
doubledealer
quinteson
rung
slitherfang
other figures with a july release date have stayed the same so far
UsernamePrime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to UsernamePrime
Find More Posts by UsernamePrime
Today, 10:42 PM
#
2
Lioconvoy81
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 138
Re: Next ER wave release date pushed back on some figures
Huh. I never saw the Slitherfang listing. Got a link?
Lioconvoy81
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Lioconvoy81
Find More Posts by Lioconvoy81
Today, 10:45 PM
#
3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 104
Re: Next ER wave release date pushed back on some figures
https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B07...?ie=UTF8&psc=1
link is dead now but my pre-order is still there
Attached Thumbnails
UsernamePrime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to UsernamePrime
Find More Posts by UsernamePrime
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
G1 Transformers Combiner Wars Megatron Autographed Signed by Frank Welker Scooby
Transformers G1 Cyclonus MIB Boxed Original Decepticon Great Condition
Transformers Prime - Robots In Disguise - Optimus Prime x2, Megatron, Bulkhead
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Mini Cars Micromasters Race car Squad Battle Air Jet Tank
Transformers G1 box manuals instructions sticker sheet weapons lot Optimus Prime
Transformers G1 Blast Off MOSC MOC SEALED Combaticon Decepticon Bruticus GOLD
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
11:42 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.