*have uploaded an interesting set of pictures and listings for*Transformers: The Last Knight Legion, Deluxe And Voyager Class Wave 2.*While some of the pictures have already seen before, we get some great new stock images for: 1-Step Turbo Charger Berserker Legion Drift Legion Crosshairs Legion Megatron Deluxe Drift Voyager Steelbane Voyager Hound The listings also confirm the complete line-up for Legion Wave 2. Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards user Nevermore for gathering the information. You can click on the bar to check the pictures and sound off at the 2005 Boards.  
