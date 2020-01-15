Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Authentics ?Alpha? Starscream New Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,505
Transformers Authentics ?Alpha? Starscream New Stock Images


Via Momoshop webstite we have our first stock images of th e new*Transformers Authentics ?Alpha? Starscream. Found in Taiwan at the beginning of the year*without any official announcement, this 7-inch figure comes in the new Authentics open-window box and looks pretty similar to the*Authentics Titan Changer Starscream*bnt this mold features several differences like the null rays, legs and deco. We have now official images of the packaging, robot mode (mistransformed) and alt mode. See the new images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Authentics ?Alpha? Starscream New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:56 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.