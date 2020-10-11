Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Amazon Exclusive Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Road Rescue Team Trailer 4-Pack


Amazon has updated a listing for a new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Road Rescue Team Trailer 4-Pack. This is a redeco of the previous Rescue Bots Optimus Prime Rescue Trailer*(2013) packed with Race Car Heatwave (2018),*Dragster Chase (2020) and Jeep Bumblebee (2020). This Amazon exclusive pack is listed for*$59.99 and expected for release on December 1, 2020. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Amazon Exclusive Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Road Rescue Team Trailer 4-Pack appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



