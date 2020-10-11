|
Amazon Exclusive Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Road Rescue Team Trailer 4-Pack
Amazon has updated a listing
for a new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Road Rescue Team Trailer 4-Pack. This is a redeco of the previous Rescue Bots Optimus Prime Rescue Trailer
*(2013) packed with Race Car Heatwave (2018),
*Dragster Chase (2020) and Jeep Bumblebee (2020). This Amazon exclusive pack is listed for*$59.99 and expected for release on December 1, 2020. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
