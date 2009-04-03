Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-Pack Found At US Retail


Let the hunt begin! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*ahchu*for sharing in our forums photographic proof of our first US sighting of the new Target exclusive*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-Pack. This new Buzzworthy Bumblebee multi-pack consists of*Autobot Goldbug (Netflix VW Bumblebee with a new head), Ransack (Redeco and retool of Legacy Kickback), Skywasp (Waspinator redeco) and Predacon Scorponok (BW toy deco Kingdom Scorponok). It was found at a*at Target San Ramon, California for*$73.99. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-Pack Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 09:12 PM   #2
Magnimus
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-Pack Found At US Retail
I wonder how we can get this without paying TRU’s outrageous prices
"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)
