Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-Pack Found At US Retail
Let the hunt begin! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*ahchu*for sharing in our forums photographic proof of our first US sighting of the new Target exclusive*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-Pack. This new Buzzworthy Bumblebee multi-pack consists of*Autobot Goldbug (Netflix VW Bumblebee with a new head), Ransack (Redeco and retool of Legacy Kickback), Skywasp (Waspinator redeco) and Predacon Scorponok (BW toy deco Kingdom Scorponok). It was found at a*at Target San Ramon, California for*$73.99. Happy hunting!