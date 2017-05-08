Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Schick Hydro Razors  New Commercials
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,567
Transformers: The Last Knight Schick Hydro Razors  New Commercials


We previously reported the Transformers: The Last Knight Schick Hydro Razors,*but today we got a nice surprise with 2 new commercials, featuring TLK Optimus Prime. The commercials are very similar, one of 15 seconds and the other one of 30 seconds with an extra scene that some fans may find similar to one from the first live-action movie. You can check the longer commercial here, and then you can share your thoughts at the 2005 boards.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Schick Hydro Razors  New Commercials appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Octane
Transformers
Ultra Magnus Masterpiece Transformer
Transformers
Official Takara Transformers MP-36 Megatron *NEW, SEALED with Box Damage*
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.