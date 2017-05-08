Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,567

Transformers: The Last Knight Schick Hydro Razors  New Commercials



We previously reported the Transformers: The Last Knight Schick Hydro Razors,*but today we got a nice surprise with 2 new commercials, featuring TLK Optimus Prime. The commercials are very similar, one of 15 seconds and the other one of 30 seconds with an extra scene that some fans may find similar to one from the first live-action movie. You can check the longer commercial here, and then you can share your thoughts at the 2005 boards.



