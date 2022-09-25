Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:30 PM
Super_Megatron
New Transformers AR Card Game By Vanch Studios


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Pixelmaster we can share for you images of a new Transformers AR Card Game By Vanch Studios. We have images of a "Heroic Starter Pack" and an "Autobot Premium Pack" card boxes which were found at Hong Kong retail. We hadn't heard of this game until today, but chinese company Vanch Studios have got an entire section of the game on their website. You can check all the cards, rules and short demos of the Augmented Reality gameplay. Cards feature new art for both robot and alt modes as well as some equipment cards.

The post New Transformers AR Card Game By Vanch Studios appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
