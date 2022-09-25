Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Pixelmaster*we can share for you images of a new*Transformers AR Card Game By Vanch Studios. We have images of a “Heroic Starter Pack” and an “Autobot Premium Pack” card boxes which were found at Hong Kong retail. We hadn’t heard of this game until today, but chinese company Vanch Studios have got an entire section of the game on their website
. You can check all the cards, rules and short demos of the Augmented Reality gameplay. Cards feature new art for both robot and alt modes as well as some equipment cards. We still have » Continue Reading.
