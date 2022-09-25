Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? September Week 4


September is leaving with some interesting new sightings over the world. Studio Series Sludge showed up in Mexico, new Beast Wars reissues in New Zealand, new Studio Series toys in Peru, and and our first proper sightings report from*United Arab Emirates with several new Legacy toys. Studio Series Wave 9 Leader In Mexico*?*2005 Boards member*tankor92*found Studio Series SS 86-15 Sludge at*Soriana Ej?rcito, Tampico, Tamaulipas. Vintage Beast Wars Terrorsaur, Retrax, Cheetor, Tigatron &#038; Rattrap In New Zealand ?*2005 Boards member*BottleRockers*found Terrorsaur and Retrax reissues at*The Warehouse Westgate. While not recent at retail, we can also spot Rattrap, Cheetor and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? September Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



