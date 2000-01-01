Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Class Megatron - amazon preorder
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Yesterday, 11:11 PM
#
1
Yonoid
Armada
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 661
The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Class Megatron - amazon preorder
https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-K...s=transformers
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Trade:
looking for tr Fort Max box. Have a chaos on velocitron box to trade
Yonoid
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Yonoid
Find More Posts by Yonoid
Yesterday, 11:30 PM
#
2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,752
Re: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Class Megatron - amazon preorder
August 1st? It'll be out before that at TRU and/or WM then.
__________________
Coming soon:
Toyworld G1 Optimus Prime
Pascal
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pascal
Visit Pascal's homepage!
Find More Posts by Pascal
Yesterday, 11:59 PM
#
3
Yonoid
Armada
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 661
Re: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Class Megatron - amazon preorder
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Pascal
August 1st? It'll be out before that at TRU and/or WM then.
might save some people from driving around hunting for it
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Trade:
looking for tr Fort Max box. Have a chaos on velocitron box to trade
Yonoid
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Yonoid
Find More Posts by Yonoid
Today, 12:07 AM
#
4
nuropa
Beasty
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Autobot VanCoolVerCity
Posts: 334
Re: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Class Megatron - amazon preorder
Thanks, preordered, free shipping since i have Amazon prime. hopefully TRU put up online orders too and will be able to use the $20 off coupon.
nuropa
View Public Profile
Send a private message to nuropa
Find More Posts by nuropa
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Rare Kingdam Robogun Browning M1920 Diaclone Pre Transformers Megatron NOSS MINT
RARE TRANSFORMERS K.O Microchange SCOPEMAN Binoculars Robot MC-19 MINT in box
Hasbro 1985 G1 Transformers Wheeljack Autobot Original 98% Complete
Hasbro 1985 G1 Transformers Dinobot Swoop Original 110% Complete
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
12:41 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.