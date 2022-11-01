Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Thumbs up MISB HASLAB VICTORY SABRE (SABER) $350
Hey Everyone,
Selling my:

SEALED HasLab Victory Sabre: $350



I can meet you at the Ontario Collectors Con
on Feb 19th/23 at the Hilton mississauga Meadowvale Hotel in Mississauga.

Would need small e-transfer deposit to hold it for show. (Sorry, had too many flakey buyers before)

Long time board member, feel free to check my 100% positive feedback

Thanks for looking.
I can also meet up this week in Mississauga at a tims near me if you don't want to wait till the toy show.

Thanks for Looking,
(Till all are one)
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
Tags
haslab, legacy, victory, victory sabre

