And we still have more sightings to share with you before the end of the year! 2005 Board member*Jason Blue Boost*is giving us the head up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Leader Class & Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack at US retail. Kingdom Leader class T-Rex Megatron and Optimus Prime (Earthrise repack) together with the new “Buzzworthy Bumblebee”*Bumblebee & Spike Witwicky 2-pack at Target in*Chicago on Elston Avenue. Happy hunting!
