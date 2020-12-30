Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Leader Class & Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack Out At US Reta
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,943
Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Leader Class & Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack Out At US Reta


And we still have more sightings to share with you before the end of the year! 2005 Board member*Jason Blue Boost*is giving us the head up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Leader Class &#38; Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack at US retail. Kingdom Leader class T-Rex Megatron and Optimus Prime (Earthrise repack) together with the new “Buzzworthy Bumblebee”*Bumblebee &#38; Spike Witwicky 2-pack at Target in*Chicago on Elston Avenue. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Leader Class & Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:47 PM   #2
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,667
Re: Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Leader Class & Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack Out At US
Is it bad that I'm drooling more over that Megatron X Cyberverse 1-Step than the Buzzworthy 2pack?
canprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
Transformers 2005 Movie Lot of 2 Landmine Longarm
Transformers
Transformers Universe Classics Ironhide Generations Blurr
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Autobot Car Ironhide Takara 1984
Transformers
Transformers Starscream 14/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Optimus Prime Megatron R.E.D. G1 Transformers Lot 6" RED Figure Set New Hasbro
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES 33 BONECRUSHER VOYAGER CLASS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.