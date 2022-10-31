Coming to us via [?????] ToyFactory(???TV) on Youtube, we have our first set of in-hand images of the new*Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave. This figure is a white and blue redeco of the Netflix Soundwave mold inspired by the first Botcon 2012 Shatttered Glass Soundwave toy. This new release includes the famous Soundwave’s headband which was originally offered at Botcon 2012
. He also comes packaged with Shattered Glass versions of Ravage and Laserbeak (War For Cybertron Siege molds). Check all the images after the jump, as well as [?????] ToyFactory(???TV) review, and then let us know if your impressions on » Continue Reading.
