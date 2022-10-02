New Zealand MINT, specialized in fine mint collectible coins, have*update their website
*with images and information of a new officially licensed*Transformers G1 Bumblebee 1oz silver coin. This is a very elegant*1-ounce coin of pure silver (4 cm diameter) with a face value of just NZ$2 but listed for $99.00 with worldwide shipping included. Limited to*3,000 units, it comes in a really nice G1 themed box with the classic packaging art.*The coin itself will be one of the last to be minted with Queen Elizabeth on the back. This is the second Transformers silver coin released following the<a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2022/10/02/official-transformers-g1-optimus-prime-1oz-silver-coin-images-466908"> Optimus Prime » Continue Reading.
