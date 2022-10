Official Transformers G1 Bumblebee 1oz Silver Coin Images

New Zealand MINT, specialized in fine mint collectible coins, have* update their website *with images and information of a new officially licensed*Transformers G1 Bumblebee 1oz silver coin. This is a very elegant*1-ounce coin of pure silver (4 cm diameter) with a face value of just NZ$2 but listed for $99.00 with worldwide shipping included. Limited to*3,000 units, it comes in a really nice G1 themed box with the classic packaging art.*The coin itself will be one of the last to be minted with Queen Elizabeth on the back. This is the second Transformers silver coin released following the Optimus Prime » Continue Reading. The post Official Transformers G1 Bumblebee 1oz Silver Coin Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM