Studio Series Wave 10 Deluxes at US Retail



Time to get your movie toy hunting gear on. 2005 Board members have reported a new retail sighting of the latest Studio Series Transformers at Target in Chula Vista, CA. The latest wave of deluxes in the Studio Series line include Soundwave in satellite mode from Revenge of the Fallen, Cliffjumper before he encounters Dropkick in Bumblebee and from Dark of the Moon, Autobot Wrecker Topspin. Click on the title bar to see photographic proof , discuss or share your own sighting of this new wave!



