Stuff I'm bring to TFCon 2019

KO - PE Combiner Wars Bruticus Upgrade Set (Hands & Feet) $15 Legends Scale Insecticons (Shrapnel, Bombshell, Kickback) $25 Deluxe Scale Generations Cybertronian Megatron $10

Deluxe Scale Classics Hot Rod (Battle in Space) $10

Deluxe Scale Classics Starscream $10

Deluxe Scale Generations Drift $15

Deluxe Scale Generations Thundercracker $15

Deluxe Scale Generations Thrust $15

Deluxe Scale Generations Dirge $15

Deluxe Scale Classics Ramjet $20

Deluxe Scale Universe Cyclonus with Nighstick $25

Deluxe Scale Titans Return, United, and Legends Scourge $40 Voyager Scale Titans Return (Galvatron) $20

Voyager Scale Generations Thrilling 30 Blitzwing $20

Voyager Scale Legends Series (LG40) Astrotrain (MIB) $75 Leader Scale Combiner Wars Megatron (MIB) $45 Masterpiece Scale MP17 Prowl (MIB) $65

Masterpiece Scale MP20 Wheeljack (MIB) $65

Masterpiece Scale MP25 Tracks (MISB) $70

Masterpiece Scale MP28 Hot Rod (MIB) $65

Masterpiece Scale MP33 Inferno (MISB) $150 I might bring some more things to sell if I have enough room. I'm leaving for Toronto on July 7th, so please try to get back to me by then. Thank you

