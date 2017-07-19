|
Transformers Windblade: The Last City Collection Listing
Penguin Random House has updated their website with a listing for an upcoming collection featuring the fan created character, Windblade! This collection is titled “The Last City” and is written by Mairghread Scott with art by Sarah Stone, Corin Howell and Sara Pitre-Durocher. Based off of that, one can assume this listing is a collection of the various Windblade IDW mini-series as well as Till All Are One. The paperback clocks in at 220 pages. Windblade: The Last City is priced at $24.99 with an estimated release date of February 13th, 2018. Here is the full description: “The original fan-made » Continue Reading.
