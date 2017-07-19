|
Transformers The Wreckers Saga Paperback Listing
Amazon
has added a new preorder for an upcoming Transformers: The Wreckers Saga paperback. The paperback will collect all five issues from the fan favorite mini-series The Last Stand of The Wreckers as well as it’s sequel, Sins of the Wreckers. The book is listed for a December 19th, 2017 release. “Join the toughest crew of Autobots around on a pair of missions where they’ll face seemingly insurmountable odds and things are guaranteed to end badly.” First, the Wreckers and their leader, Springer, are sent to investigate Garrus-9, a prison that fell to the Decepticons three years ago, with » Continue Reading.
