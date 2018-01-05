Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers VS Visionaries 1 Second Printing coming end of January 2018


Comics website Outright Geekery reports on a positive reception for the first issue of Transformers VS Visionaries (be warned, spoilers in the article). According to their information, the first issue that reintroduces the Visionaries (albeit in a new and different form) has sold out at a distributor level, prompting a second printing which is due to arrive on the same day that issue two of the five issue miniseries is due to arrive, January 31st. It’s an interesting indicator of how much interest there is in bringing back one of Hasbro’s lesser known franchises, although fans of the original &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers VS Visionaries 1 Second Printing coming end of January 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.
