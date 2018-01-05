|
Transformers VS Visionaries 1 Second Printing coming end of January 2018
Comics website Outright Geekery
reports on a positive reception for the first issue of Transformers VS Visionaries (be warned, spoilers in the article). According to their information, the first issue that reintroduces the Visionaries (albeit in a new and different form) has sold out at a distributor level, prompting a second printing which is due to arrive on the same day that issue two of the five issue miniseries is due to arrive, January 31st. It’s an interesting indicator of how much interest there is in bringing back one of Hasbro’s lesser known franchises, although fans of the original » Continue Reading.
