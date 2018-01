Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,511

IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #4 Retailer Incentive Cover



Via Previews World we have our first look at the IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #4 Retailer Incentive Cover. The cover, courtesy of artist Brendan Cahill, got a similar style of some previous Transformers Vs Visionaries covers we have seen before featuring one of the Visionaries next to a Transformer. This time we have Galadria with Wheeljack, and we can see they are a good combination for this art. Transformers VS Visionaries #4 (W) Magdalene Visaggio (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Brendan Cahill Leoric and Ironhide only have hours left to save Cybertron from destruction, while Virulina tries to harness the life energy of Leoric's captured friends





The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.