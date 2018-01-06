|
IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #4 Retailer Incentive Cover
Via Previews World
*we have our first look at the*IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #4 Retailer Incentive Cover. The cover, courtesy of artist*Brendan Cahill,*got a similar style of some previous Transformers Vs Visionaries covers we have seen before featuring one of the Visionaries next to a Transformer. This time we have*Galadria*with Wheeljack, and we can see they are a good combination for this art. Transformers VS Visionaries #4 (W) Magdalene Visaggio (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Brendan Cahill Leoric and Ironhide only have hours left to save Cybertron from destruction, while Virulina tries to harness the life energy of Leoric’s captured friends » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #4 Retailer Incentive Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.