Old Today, 10:19 PM   #1
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,162
Your Top 5 Transformers of 2020
Since 2020 is over now (good riddance), let's reflect on your Top 5 Transformers that were released in 2020.

Despite the pandemic, quite a few TFs from many different toy lines were released. (Earthrise, Studio Series, Masterpiece, Generations Selects, etc.)


What are your top 5?

Can only include TFs released in 2020.


Here are mine:
5. Earthrise Optimus Prime - great G1 design
4. Generations Selects God Neptune - much more nicer looking than the Seacons
3. Netflix Bumblebee - finally a VW Buggy car mode!
2. Netflix Soundwave - great mini MP Soundwave with accurate cassettes
1. Earthrise Scorponok - finally a Titan class rival to Fort Max!
Old Today, 10:34 PM   #2
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,972
Re: Your Top 5 Transformers of 2020
1- Earthrise Scorponok
2- Earthrise Soundwave
3- Generations Selects Super Megatron
4- Kingdom Cyclonus
5- Kingdom Warpath
Old Today, 10:46 PM   #3
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,393
Re: Your Top 5 Transformers of 2020
Netflix Soundwave
Kingdom Cyclonus
Earthrise Allicon
Earthrise Quintesson Judge
Earthrise Bugbite
Old Today, 10:46 PM   #4
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,923
Re: Your Top 5 Transformers of 2020
My top 5 are:

1) ER Snapdragon
2) SS Jet Shatter
3) Kingdom Blackarachnia
4) ER Autobot Clones Fastlane/Cloudraker
5) ER Decepticon Clones Wingspan/Pounce
Old Today, 10:48 PM   #5
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 592
Re: Your Top 5 Transformers of 2020
no particular order
scorp
nf soundwave
optimus
skylinx
pit of judgement
Old Today, 11:00 PM   #6
CyberDragon10K
Predacon Rising
CyberDragon10K's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 257
Re: Your Top 5 Transformers of 2020
[ER] Scorponok
[NF] Soundwave
[GS] Super Megatron
[ER] Optimus
[K] Cyclonus

No particular order. I didn't open each one I got immediately, and some I'm still looking for.
CyberDragon10K is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:18 PM   #7
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,711
Re: Your Top 5 Transformers of 2020
Sky-lynx
Rotorstorm
Runamuck
Pit of Judgment
MOTHERFUCKIN' SCORPONOK
