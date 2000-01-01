Your Top 5 Transformers of 2020

Since 2020 is over now (good riddance), let's reflect on your Top 5 Transformers that were released in 2020.



Despite the pandemic, quite a few TFs from many different toy lines were released. (Earthrise, Studio Series, Masterpiece, Generations Selects, etc.)





What are your top 5?



Can only include TFs released in 2020.





Here are mine:

5. Earthrise Optimus Prime - great G1 design

4. Generations Selects God Neptune - much more nicer looking than the Seacons

3. Netflix Bumblebee - finally a VW Buggy car mode!

2. Netflix Soundwave - great mini MP Soundwave with accurate cassettes

1. Earthrise Scorponok - finally a Titan class rival to Fort Max!