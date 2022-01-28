Via A1 Toys website
and Hobbybase Facebook
*we have new stock and in-package images of the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series SS-77 Deluxe Transformers: N.E.S.T. Bumblebee. This figure is a metallic gray redeco of Studio Series SS-57 Offroad Bumblebee also featuring N.E.S.T logos. He also comes with a running Sam Witwicky figurine (originally included with SS-74 ROTF Bumblebee). We have a look at the figure in both modes as well as the packaging, and a closer look at the real box. This figure is about to be released this February 2022 and you can still pre-order it via our sponsors links » Continue Reading.
Transformers Studio Series SS-77 Deluxe Transformers: N.E.S.T. Bumblebee
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
