Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Studio Series SS-77 Deluxe Transformers: N.E.S.T. Bumblebee New Stock &


Via A1 Toys website and Hobbybase Facebook*we have new stock and in-package images of the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series SS-77 Deluxe Transformers: N.E.S.T. Bumblebee. This figure is a metallic gray redeco of Studio Series SS-57 Offroad Bumblebee also featuring N.E.S.T logos. He also comes with a running Sam Witwicky figurine (originally included with SS-74 ROTF Bumblebee). We have a look at the figure in both modes as well as the packaging, and a closer look at the real box. This figure is about to be released this February 2022 and you can still pre-order it via our sponsors links &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-77 Deluxe Transformers: N.E.S.T. Bumblebee New Stock & In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



