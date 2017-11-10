Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Type-R we can report that*Takara Tomy The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman Has Got A New Release Date. The new information was shared via Takara Tomy Twitter
and Website
*and indicates that the previous release date on October 28, 2017 has been changed to December 28, 2017. TLK collectors who are looking for this release will have to wait a bit more. You can click on the bar to join to the ongoing discussion at the 2005 Boards.  
The post Takara Tomy The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman New Release Date
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...