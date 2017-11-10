Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,168
Takara Tomy The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman New Release Date


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Type-R we can report that*Takara Tomy The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman Has Got A New Release Date. The new information was shared via Takara Tomy Twitter and Website*and indicates that the previous release date on October 28, 2017 has been changed to December 28, 2017. TLK collectors who are looking for this release will have to wait a bit more. You can click on the bar to join to the ongoing discussion at the 2005 Boards. &#160;

The post Takara Tomy The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman New Release Date appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



