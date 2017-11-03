Online retailer ToyWiz has posted some details of more upcoming additions to the KidRobot Transformers VS G.I. Joe collection
. In addition to the 7-inch Cobra Commander and enamel pins, we are also getting a set of 18 PVC minifigures
based on the Tom Scioli comic series, including the likes of Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee as they appeared in the series, as well as a 7-inch version of Megatron
complete with his energy flail and Grimlock head mitten. Both the minifigures and the Megatron are set for a December 2017 release.
