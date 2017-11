Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,168

Transformers & Downtown No Gaki No Tsukai Ya Arahende! Crossover Exclusive Figures



And from Japan we get a new incredible Transformers crossover. Get ready for*Transformers & Downtown No Gaki No Tsukai Ya Arahende! Crossover. “Downtown no Gaki no Tsukai ya Arahende!” (“Downtown’s This Is No Task for Kids!”) is a Japanese comedy show starring the comedian duo “Downtown”. The show is releasing*a new DVD/Blu-Ray and you can also get an exclusive TR Cerebros/Fortress remold with special Headmaster units called:*DONARIMASU & GUCHIRIMASU*which have got faces molded after the Japanese comedians in “super-deformed” style. This is one of those products made specifically for the Japanese market. Prepare your optics and see the promotional images



