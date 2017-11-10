Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Power of the Primes Alpha Trion and Alchemist Prime Stock Images


Thanks to Taoboa’s weibo page, we have more new stock images of some upcoming Power of the Primes figures! The two featured here are Alchemist Prime and Alpha Trion, the great mentor of Optimus Prime. Sadly we don’t have any out of package shots, but we do have their in-package images which show off the Prime Masters in robot mode alongside their suits and weapon attachments. Check out the pics after the jump and share your thoughts in the discussion below!

The post Power of the Primes Alpha Trion and Alchemist Prime Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



