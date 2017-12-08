Next in the limelight from Takara-Tomy’s Transformers Legends releases of Titans Return toys, we are taking a look at Hardhead
! Hardhead is one of the best early releases in the Titans Return line, with a faithful update of his original design. The tank mode is solid, while the robot mode is pleasingly poseable, and even has wrist swivels, which is a rarity in recent releases. Hasbro’s version has grey plastic on the cannons and torso, as well as a faceplate like the original toy, but for this one, we had to go with the Takara version, less for the » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Transformers Legends Hardhead Gallery Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...