Masterpiece Cheetor Delayed

Site sponsor TFsource has updated their social media pages with unfortunate news for fans of the Transformers Masterpiece and Beast Wars fans. Originally listed for a January release, Masterpiece Cheetor has been delayed until February. No specific reason has been listed, but as we get more information we'll update you here.