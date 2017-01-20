Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,847

Possible RID Menasor in the works?



A picture uploaded by Milo Lopez at Transformers Chile Facebook group, shows a bus (apparently from Hong Kong) with a RID banner. The interesting part is that we see the previously reported possible Autobot Combiner together with a new Decepticon combiner which looks like Menasor. Is Menasor and the Stunticons ready to debut in RID? Click on the title bar to check out the image and share your thoughts on the 2005 boards



The post







More... A picture uploaded by Milo Lopez at Transformers Chile Facebook group, shows a bus (apparently from Hong Kong) with a RID banner. The interesting part is that we see the previously reported possible Autobot Combiner together with a new Decepticon combiner which looks like Menasor. Is Menasor and the Stunticons ready to debut in RID? Click on the title bar to check out the image and share your thoughts on the 2005 boards The post Possible RID Menasor in the works? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________