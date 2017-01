GotBot Beasty Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 377

Gathering at the Nemesis Megatron

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVur7lLA8v0 I go back to early in the movie line this time to look at the movie voyager Megatron redeco that came out with The Fallen and Soundwave in the ROTF era. Here is the decepticon leader from the gathering at the Nemesis set! As a side rotf, I picked this guy up second hand...for 3 dollars...at Value Village of all places!