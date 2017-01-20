Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,847
Movie The Best MB-04 Shockwave In Package Images


Thanks to 2005 board member*Type-R*we have some interesting in-box pictures of Takara’s Shockwave from the movie anniversary line which we now know it is called “Movie The Best”. Pictures were originally posted by*Taobao seller zairj2010, The new boxes look great and the picture confirms the new colors we saw earlier for this realease. Click on the title bar to check out the image and share your thoughts on the 2005 boards

The post Movie The Best MB-04 Shockwave In Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
