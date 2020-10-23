Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Available Today
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,597
New Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Available Today


Attention gamers and Transformers fans! The new new Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game is out in the market now on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. Published and developed by*Outright Games*and*Coatsink*respectively, Transformers: Battlegrounds is described as a tactical*warfare adventure which uses the Transformers Cyberverse art and characters. This is the first*Transformers*game ever for the Switch and the first TF console game in five years. Additionally, a special Digital Deluxe edition has been announced too. This version includes several special color skins, add-ons and a Nemesis Prime and Goldfire Bumblebee skin pack. Interested in this new Transformers video game? Watch &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Available Today appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers lot - 7 figures - Hero Mashers, Robots in Disguise, Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers Prime - Robots In Disguise - Optimus Prime x2, Megatron, Bulkhead
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece: MP-03 Starscream In Box
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 DUOCON PRETENDER MICROMASTER Mixed Parts Lot
Transformers
Bandai Super Gobots CY-KILL Motorcycle Robot 1985
Transformers
Transformers Animated LEADER ULTRA MAGNUS - Loose Working Electronics
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.