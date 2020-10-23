Attention gamers and Transformers fans! The new new Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game is out in the market now on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. Published and developed by*Outright Games*and*Coatsink*respectively, Transformers: Battlegrounds is described as a tactical*warfare adventure which uses the Transformers Cyberverse art and characters. This is the first*Transformers*game ever for the Switch and the first TF console game in five years. Additionally, a special Digital Deluxe edition has been announced
too. This version includes several special color skins, add-ons and a Nemesis Prime and Goldfire Bumblebee skin pack. Interested in this new Transformers video game? Watch » Continue Reading.
