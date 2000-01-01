Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:07 PM   #1
Transformertim

Join Date: May 2017
Location: Toronto

Looking for info on value of g1 transformers
Hey everyone I found these at a garage sale last week for $1 each!!! Having a hard time finding a value for them especially insecticon venom. Any help would be appreciated

Thank You
Attached Thumbnails
Today, 12:08 PM   #2
bqpetn

Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto

Re: Looking for info on value of g1 transformers
$1 ! that's a steal
Today, 12:10 PM   #3
Transformertim




Re: Looking for info on value of g1 transformers
lol ya I was pretty excited to see them at a garage sale. Do you have any idea what they could be worth ? I've seen astrotrain in similar condition for around $80 but cant seem to find venom anywhere
