Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Caltex Transformers: The Last Knight Promotion Announced
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:02 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,514
Caltex Transformers: The Last Knight Promotion Announced


Following Valvoline, Singapore based*oil company Caltex has initiated their own official promotion for Transformers: The Last Knight. Caltex Lubricants True Power from Within Promotion Give your engine the power to combat friction and harmful engine deposits. Purchase participating Havoline® or Techron® Concentrate Plus products and receive FREE ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ movie premiums (T-shirt or microfiber towel). Plus a chance to win $3,000 Caltex StarCash fuel cards, Bose bluetooth speaker or Takashimaya shopping vouchers in our Lucky Draw. More at www.CaltexTruePower.com and see Transformers The Last Knight in cinemas this June 22. Valid from: 1 May to 31 July 2017. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Caltex Transformers: The Last Knight Promotion Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G2 TAKARA JAPAN BATTLE CONVOY OPTIMUS PRIME OF JUSTICE - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers beast wars optimal optimus
Transformers
Transformers Sams Club Optimus Prime and RID Ultra Magnus Omega Prime
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Diamond Select Optimus Prime Statue Mini Head Bust SEALED
Transformers
X-transbots Apollyon MX-1 Masterpiece Megatron MP Transformers G1
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformer Transmetal Megatron Metallic Tyrannosaurus Rex
Transformers
g1 transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.