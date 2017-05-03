Following Valvoline, Singapore based*oil company Caltex has initiated their own official promotion for Transformers: The Last Knight. Caltex Lubricants True Power from Within Promotion Give your engine the power to combat friction and harmful engine deposits. Purchase participating Havoline® or Techron® Concentrate Plus products and receive FREE ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ movie premiums (T-shirt or microfiber towel). Plus a chance to win $3,000 Caltex StarCash fuel cards, Bose bluetooth speaker or Takashimaya shopping vouchers in our Lucky Draw. More at www.CaltexTruePower.com
and see Transformers The Last Knight in cinemas this June 22. Valid from: 1 May to 31 July 2017. » Continue Reading.
The post Caltex Transformers: The Last Knight Promotion Announced
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...