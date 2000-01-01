Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Off Topic
>
General Discussion
Looking for info on value of g1 transformers
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 11:55 AM
#
1
Transformertim
Mini-Con
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3
Looking for info on value of g1 transformers
Hey everyone I found these at a garage sale last week for $1 each!!! Having a hard time on putting a value to them especially insecticon venom. Any help would be appreciated
Thank you
Attached Thumbnails
Last edited by Transformertim; Today at
11:58 AM
.
Transformertim
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Transformertim
Find More Posts by Transformertim
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
TRANSFORMERS G2 TAKARA JAPAN BATTLE CONVOY OPTIMUS PRIME OF JUSTICE - NEW IN BOX
Transformers beast wars optimal optimus
Transformers Sams Club Optimus Prime and RID Ultra Magnus Omega Prime
Hasbro Transformers Diamond Select Optimus Prime Statue Mini Head Bust SEALED
X-transbots Apollyon MX-1 Masterpiece Megatron MP Transformers G1
Beast Wars Transformer Transmetal Megatron Metallic Tyrannosaurus Rex
g1 transformers
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
12:30 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.