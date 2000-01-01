Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:09 PM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 121
vintage transformers & other vintage toys for sale
for sale

G1 transformers
erector $45.00 SOLD
rodimus major $50.00
thrust $65.00
sureshot $65.00
topspin $25.00
battle trap $40.00


OTHER TOY LINES:

MOTU
saurod $75.00
zodac $50.00
clawful $50.00
buzz-off $50.00
stratos $50.00
dvd $15.00

VINTAGE STAR WARS
amanaman $240.00
the emperor $25.00
the emperor $20.00
royal guard $20.00
stormtrooper $25.00
jawa $45.00----------ON HOLD TILL MAR. 20TH
yoda $35.00
klaatu $25.00
klaatu(in skiff) $20.00-----ON HOLD TILL MAR. 20TH
weequay $20.00

DICK TRACY
influence $15.00

ROCKLORDS (GOBOTS)
crackpot $50.00
boulder $50.00
buy both for $80.00

GI.JOE
the fridge $60.00
beach head $30.00
dodger $30.00
frostbite $40.00

TMNT
ace duck $25.00

cigarette & tea cards
from the 1960's
asking $5.00 per bundle
or buy all for a gret price
Last edited by scorponok87; Today at 09:11 PM.
