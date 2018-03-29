|
Studio Series Leader Blackout and Grimlock at US Retail
Thanks to a few heads up from the Michigan
and Indiana sightings threads
, we can now confirm that the new Studio Series Leader class figures have been found at retail. Several 2005 users are reporting that they have found Leader class Blackout and Grimlock at their local meijer store locations. Great news for fans of the movie lines as their dream of a leader class Blackout is now one step closer to being in their hands! You can check out the picture attached and join the discussion thread afte the jump
