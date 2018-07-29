|
TakaraTomy Legendary Nemesis Prime 7-11 Japan Exclusive Figure Revealed
Last week we reported
on a teaser posted by 7-Net Shopping in Japan about an upcoming exclusive figure. Today, they have fully revealed that exclusive figure on their website
to be Legendary Nemesis Prime, a repaint of the Legendary Optimus Prime
released back in Fall of 2018 as part of the Bumblebee Movie toyline in Japan. Legendary Nemesis Prime will be a redecorated release consisting of mostly black repaint on the figure with teal highlights and red translucent windows, exuding that classic Nemesis Prime caricature. The Ion Blaster accessory from the original release will be included as » Continue Reading.
