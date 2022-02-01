Today, 12:17 AM #1 CKWG Masterpiece Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver Posts: 1,021 Transformers Masterpiece & Third Party & MISC Figures for Sale PM me if interested, Shipping is extra.



Official Masterpiece:

Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime - complete with instructions, some scuff marks on head $175

Takara MP-21 Bumblebee w/ Spacesuit Spike - complete with instructions and biocard $60

Takara MP-20+ Anime Wheeljack - missing only the top black part of immobilizer, has instructions and biocard $100

Hasbro Masterpiece Soundwave w 5 cassettes ( Rumble Frenzy Laserbeak Buzzsaw Ravage ) - complete with instructions $225

MP-11 Coronation Starscream - complete with instructions and biocard $110

MP-22 Ultra Magnus - Mint in Sealed box, with collector coin and KFC poseable hands $230

Hasbro Masterpiece Skywarp Walmart exclusive - complete with instructions $75

Hasbro Masterpiece Thundercracker - complete with instructions $90



3rd Party figures:

Fans Toys FT-12 Grenadier Grey chest ver. ( Bombshell ) - Mint in Sealed box $260

Fans Toys FT-14 Forager ( Insecticon Kickback )- complete with instructions and biocard, broken left underarm ring, but display and transform fine $95

Fans Toys FT-09 Tesla 1.0 ( Perceptor )- complete with instructions and biocard $70

Cubex / Badcube Huff ( Huffer )- complete with instructions and biocards $50

Igear PP03A Attack ( Thrust )- complete $100

Igear PP03E Elergy ( Dirge )- complete $100

Igear PP03J Jet ( Ramjet )- complete $100

Igear MW-05 Cogz ( Gears )- complete w/ outer box, instructions & biocard $30

Igear MW-03 Hench ( Brawn ) w/ reprolabel added - complete w/instructions & biocard $35

Igear Spray ( Seaspray ) w/ reprolabel added - complete $18

Igear Rager ( Huffer ) w/ reprolabel added - complete $18

Ocular Max RMX-01C Jaguar Cell Version - Mint in Sealed box $175



Henkei / United / Universe / Beast Machines

Henkei Inferno - complete w/ 3rd party ladder, instructions and biocard $35

United Grapple - complete w/ instructions & reprolabel added $30

Universe Hound with Ravage - complete w/ instructions & reprolabel added $18

United Jazz - complete $25

Beast Machines BM Battle Unicorn - complete $55





Misc:

Big lot of Robot Heroes figures $40

Heroes of Cybertron figure lot $15

Legend class Hotzone $5

Legend class Razorclaw $10

Kreo Optimus Prime exclusive ver. with matrix on chest $15 Attached Thumbnails









