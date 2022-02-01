Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
CKWG
Masterpiece
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Transformers Masterpiece & Third Party & MISC Figures for Sale
PM me if interested, Shipping is extra.

Official Masterpiece:
Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime - complete with instructions, some scuff marks on head $175
Takara MP-21 Bumblebee w/ Spacesuit Spike - complete with instructions and biocard $60
Takara MP-20+ Anime Wheeljack - missing only the top black part of immobilizer, has instructions and biocard $100
Hasbro Masterpiece Soundwave w 5 cassettes ( Rumble Frenzy Laserbeak Buzzsaw Ravage ) - complete with instructions $225
MP-11 Coronation Starscream - complete with instructions and biocard $110
MP-22 Ultra Magnus - Mint in Sealed box, with collector coin and KFC poseable hands $230
Hasbro Masterpiece Skywarp Walmart exclusive - complete with instructions $75
Hasbro Masterpiece Thundercracker - complete with instructions $90

3rd Party figures:
Fans Toys FT-12 Grenadier Grey chest ver. ( Bombshell ) - Mint in Sealed box $260
Fans Toys FT-14 Forager ( Insecticon Kickback )- complete with instructions and biocard, broken left underarm ring, but display and transform fine $95
Fans Toys FT-09 Tesla 1.0 ( Perceptor )- complete with instructions and biocard $70
Cubex / Badcube Huff ( Huffer )- complete with instructions and biocards $50
Igear PP03A Attack ( Thrust )- complete $100
Igear PP03E Elergy ( Dirge )- complete $100
Igear PP03J Jet ( Ramjet )- complete $100
Igear MW-05 Cogz ( Gears )- complete w/ outer box, instructions & biocard $30
Igear MW-03 Hench ( Brawn ) w/ reprolabel added - complete w/instructions & biocard $35
Igear Spray ( Seaspray ) w/ reprolabel added - complete $18
Igear Rager ( Huffer ) w/ reprolabel added - complete $18
Ocular Max RMX-01C Jaguar Cell Version - Mint in Sealed box $175

Henkei / United / Universe / Beast Machines
Henkei Inferno - complete w/ 3rd party ladder, instructions and biocard $35
United Grapple - complete w/ instructions & reprolabel added $30
Universe Hound with Ravage - complete w/ instructions & reprolabel added $18
United Jazz - complete $25
Beast Machines BM Battle Unicorn - complete $55


Misc:
Big lot of Robot Heroes figures $40
Heroes of Cybertron figure lot $15
Legend class Hotzone $5
Legend class Razorclaw $10
Kreo Optimus Prime exclusive ver. with matrix on chest $15
