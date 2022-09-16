Takara Tomy Twitter
have just made an announcement of their new official event:*Takara Tomy Hobby Expo.** The official website of the event
reveals that Takara Tomy will be showing several new and upcoming product for their main franchises like Zoids, Diaclone Reboot and Transformers of course. So far, the recently revealed Masterpiece MPG-04 Trainbot Suiken and the Haslab Victory Saber (production sample) figures have been confirmed to be on exhibit, in addition to the latest products from the Masterpiece, Masterpiece Movie, Transformers Legacy, and Studio Series. The event will be held at the Akihabara Radio Hall in*Kanda, Chiyoda-ku, » Continue Reading.
