New company Super Fans Group
*presents their impressive Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron Wall Sculpture. This is an officially licensed Wall Sculpture of the ruthless Decepticon leader. This hangable art features TLK Megatron in action charging with his fusion cannon in his arm. His eyes, weapon and certain parts in the scene are installed with LEDs with specific lighting effects. This sculpture measures approx. 25 W x 30 H x 8.5 D. No pre-order or release info is available at this time, so stay tuned for more news on these. While you wait for updates you can check the promotional » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron Wall Sculpture By Super Fans Group
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...