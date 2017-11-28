We had previously reported the*G-Shock x Transformers Collaboration Video
*featuring a G-Shock G-Steel watch that transforms into a robot that resembles Optimus Prime. Now we have a look at the complete*CGI Model of this character. Via Japanese site*prtimes.jp
*has shared the complete CGI robot mode of the robot we saw in the promotional video and we also get the bio and background story of this character named G3 Prime. He*is an ancient guardian of the* life forms of the whole universe who sensed a distortion in time and appeared in our era. He can manipulate the flow of time and » Continue Reading.
The post G-Shock x Transformers Collaboration – G3 Prime CGI Model
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...