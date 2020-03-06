Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Pirrie Issue #20 Cover A Art Process


TFNation resident artist Ed Pirrie follows up the recent Transformers issue #20 cover A debut by sharing a start to finish view of his art process, each part of which is attached to this post. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author) Anna Malkova (Artist) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist) James Raiz (Cover Artist) Ed Pirrie (Cover Artist) Jack Lawrence (Cover Artist) John-Paul Bove (Colorist) Share your impressions of this artwork on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Pirrie Issue #20 Cover A Art Process appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
